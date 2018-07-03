Get your game on at Tea & Victory

Tea and Victory, Houston's first board game café is bringing new life to board game enthusiasts in the Bayou City.Located in the Heights, the 3300 square foot room is stocked with a wall of more than 500 board games, a café with counter service, a bar, tables and banquet seating.Specially trained staffers called 'game guides' help customers select and learn how to play games.Adding to the nostalgia is the menu which features a contemporary twist on childhood comfort foods. From a four-cheese ravioli served in a tin can, to British-inspired nibbles like tea sandwiches and English pastries filled with steak and potato, meatball and mozzarella, the café is just as popular as the games.The bar includes more than a dozen taps of draft beers, wine, nitro coffee and traditional tea and coffee."Tea and Victory is a place where your friends and family can come in, put your phone down, have great food, drinks and just a lot of fun," said Co-Owner Vanessa Briceno.