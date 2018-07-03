SOCIETY

Free taxi or Uber rides on Fourth of July in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fourth of July is this Wednesday, and if you're going to head out for BBQ and drinks, make sure to have a designated driver.

Houston personal injury lawyers Sutliff & Stout are offering free holiday rides from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.

The firm says all you have to do is make the right choice if you have been drinking by taking a taxi or ride sharing service home.

You can get a reimbursement for a ride of up to $30 (including no more than a 10 percent tip) by sending the firm your receipts within seven days of the end date. The firm will reimburse your ride via PayPal.

Mail the receipts to:
No DWI Free Holiday Rides
Sutliff & Stout, PLLC

550 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 530
Houston, Texas 77027

For more details, head over to MyTexasInjuryLawyers.com.

The law firm has paid for free taxi or Uber rides during past holidays, and says they are doing it because they see the consequences of drunk driving.

They represent clients like Brandon Patterson, who we told you about on Eyewitness News. He was severely injured after being hit by a drunk driver after a holiday party.
