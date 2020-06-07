Transportation for guests to George Floyd public viewing available

Guests will be taken to the Fountain of Praise Church from FountainLife Center and Kingdom Builders.
The public viewing set is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. The church is located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave.
Mayor Sylvester Turner asked that guests do not all arrive at noon, as to avoid massive crowds. Only 15 people will be allowed in the church at a time, and guests will not be able to stay any longer than 10 minutes after viewing.
People attending will be required to social distance and to wear masks and gloves. Backpacks or large bags will not be allowed. Casual attire is permitted to attend the memorial.
Only a quarter of the church's capacity will be used due to social distancing, and about half of those in attendance will be Floyd's family, a church source told ABC13.
New: What you can expect if you want to come to the public viewing of #GeorgeFloyd next Monday. Reminder, funeral will be ticketed event. #abc13 #JusticeforGeorgesFloyd https://t.co/G5ys5F2Hi8 pic.twitter.com/LclVBMZpUW— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) June 4, 2020
The funeral at the same church the following day is private.
The funeral was already announced to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to Pearland Police Department, Floyd will be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.
Floyd will be buried directly next to his mother.
George Floyd will be entombed in Pearland on June 9th at the Houston Memorial Gardens on Cullen, south of beltway 8. From Freedom Blvd to Clear Creek, Cullen will be closed to roadway traffic.— Pearland Police (@PearlandPD) June 5, 2020
For information, visit https://t.co/DDDxzkPqyZ pic.twitter.com/7Q6zAj4xGb
Floyd's body arrived in Houston around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, via the George Bush Intercontinental Airport with the help of Eagle's Wings Air and Delta Airlines. At the request of the family, his entry was made private. He was led to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center by Houston Police Department.
#GeorgeFloyd and his family are safely in Houston. Thank you @Delta and @iah for your assistance. #RelationalPolicing— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 7, 2020
SEE ALSO: Why is George Floyd being buried in Houston?
WATCH: Police Chief Acevedo wants to give police escort for George Floyd's funeral
Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder