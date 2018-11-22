SOCIETY

Equipment business donates new landscaping tools after man's livelihood stolen

ABC13's Marla Carter reports on the community's generosity after a landscaper lost his work truck and equipment to thieves.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ruben runs a lawn care business, and without his equipment, he couldn't do his job. But thanks to the kindness of others, he's back in business.

Over the weekend, Ruben was working in a neighborhood. He had his truck and trailer with him, and in a flash, it was all taken from him. It was his office on wheels, his livelihood.

"Close to $12,000," Ruben estimated the value of his stolen belongings.

The truck and trailer were spotted on surveillance video but never recovered.

ABC13's Mayra Moreno has the emotional words from a landscaper who lost his truck instantly from a vehicle thief.



The thieves didn't just take his trailer. They took Ruben's means to pay for his son's costly heart medication.

On Monday, he shared that concern with us on Eyewitness News. The next day, Jose Cantu saw Ruben's story.

"I said, 'I think we need to do our part to help out,'" said Cantu, the co-owner of Saw House Power Equipment & Supply.

He and his brother own the power equipment and supply company. They immediately went into action, gathering a lawnmower, blower and other equipment and filled up a trailer for Ruben.

He now has all the tools to get back to work.

"I feel so happy and very grateful for all they're doing," said Ruben.

"We should all use whatever power or resources we have just to give a helping hand back, especially around this time of year," said Cantu.

With the new equipment, Ruben is not only back in business, he's hopeful he can pay for his son's medication too.

"It makes me feel good that I can provide his medication. I know I have the equipment to do it," said Reuben.

