Free wedding dresses for military and first responder brides

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5329751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Customizable, discounted flower arrangements offered at new Heights shop.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1289095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Our Patricia Lopez on Bridal Registry savings.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you ready to say yes to the dress? If you're in the military or are a first responder, Brides Across America wants to help you find the perfect gown for free on July 2.Wedding dresses and accessories cost brides an average of $3,000, but the free giveaway assists with minimizing wedding-related financial stress for America's heroes.The event will take place at Impression Bridal located at 3005 West Loop South Suite 100.You must register online first. It costs $40 to register, but the dress and accessories are free.