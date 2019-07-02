Free wedding dresses for military and first responder brides

Wedding dresses and accessories cost brides an average of $3,000, but the free giveaway assists with minimizing wedding-related financial stress for America's heroes.
The event will take place at Impression Bridal located at 3005 West Loop South Suite 100.
You must register online first. It costs $40 to register, but the dress and accessories are free.
You can register here.
You can see more from last year's event here.
