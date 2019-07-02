Society

Free wedding dresses for military and first responder brides

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you ready to say yes to the dress? If you're in the military or are a first responder, Brides Across America wants to help you find the perfect gown for free on July 2.

Wedding dresses and accessories cost brides an average of $3,000, but the free giveaway assists with minimizing wedding-related financial stress for America's heroes.

The event will take place at Impression Bridal located at 3005 West Loop South Suite 100.

You must register online first. It costs $40 to register, but the dress and accessories are free.

You can register here.

You can see more from last year's event here.

