SOCIETY

"Fred Flintstone" cited for speeding

EMBED </>More Videos

Fred Flintstone may quickly leave work to get home to Wilma, but police won't let him get away with speeding.

PASCO COUNTY, Florida --
Fred Flintstone may quickly leave work to get home to Wilma, but police won't let him get away with speeding.

Pasco County, Florida deputies posted photos to Facebook of the (pre)historic traffic stop.

Officers had a little fun with a man dressed like the classic cartoon character riding the footmobile.

"Mr. Flinstone was issued a citation for speed and became unruly and had to be detained. After further investigation, Mr. Flinstone was issued a Notice To Appear and released," police said.

The sheriff's office joked that the vehicle is now part of the Pasco Sheriff's office fleet.

Authorities were sending a message with these staged photos to anyone thinking of speeding in the area.

They thanked Mr. Flintstone and his wife, identified as Don and Trina Swartz, for "being such great sports... Yabba Dabba Doo!"
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police called on black grad student at West U library
Dave Ward set to release memoir in April
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Idris Elba doll selling for $1,100 has fans doing a double take
Royals celebrate Prince Charles' 70th with family photos
More Society
Top Stories
1st report released in deadly newlywed helicopter crash
Migrants climb wall as hundreds arrive at US border in Tijuana
Woman warns others about online Luke Bryan impersonator
Is your child bundled up enough for winter weather?
Woman robbed for 4th time says she was followed home
Police called on black grad student at West U library
Anna Nicole Smith's step-grandson accused of domestic violence
Graphic details come out in fatal Texas-bound Southwest flight
Show More
Woman suffers brain damage during plastic surgery in Mexico
Snake found hiding from chilly temps in sprinkler system
Stolen Suburu ruled out as vehicle linked to teen's murder
Man wrapped in American flag shot and killed by police
Skin clinic's supervising doctor charged in illegal Botox case
More News