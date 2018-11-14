"Fred Flintstone" cited for speeding

Fred Flintstone may quickly leave work to get home to Wilma, but police won't let him get away with speeding.Pasco County, Florida deputies posted photos to Facebook of the (pre)historic traffic stop.Officers had a little fun with a man dressed like the classic cartoon character riding the footmobile."Mr. Flinstone was issued a citation for speed and became unruly and had to be detained. After further investigation, Mr. Flinstone was issued a Notice To Appear and released," police said.The sheriff's office joked that the vehicle is now part of the Pasco Sheriff's office fleet.Authorities were sending a message with these staged photos to anyone thinking of speeding in the area.They thanked Mr. Flintstone and his wife, identified as Don and Trina Swartz, for "being such great sports... Yabba Dabba Doo!"