HAZING

Former UH student suing frat says he nearly died from hazing

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspended UH frat indicted for alleged brutal hazing (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former University of Houston student is speaking out for the first time after he said he was nearly killed during a fraternity hazing incident.

The 72-hour ordeal happened nearly two years ago. The scars from that day still remain after he said he was forced to roll in feces. In the middle of all of it, he suffered a lacerated spleen.

In December, Harris County prosecutors charged Pi Kappa Alpha with a misdemeanor stemming from a 2016 incident. The DA's office did not charge any fraternity member.

READ MORE: Indictment: Pi Kappa Alpha pledge at UH forced to roll in vomit, feces

University of Houston suspended the chapter until 2023.

On Wednesday, Jared Munoz filed a million dollar lawsuit against the fraternity and 29 members. He spoke to Eyewitness News exclusively about the incident.

"Fatigue, dehydration. I was afraid," Munoz recalled. "There were many instances where I wanted to leave, but the brothers continued to tell me they wanted me in this fraternity. They wanted me to stay."

Munoz reported the incident to police months later. After that, he said he was harassed by fraternity members, which forced him to transfer to another school.

On Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., hear exclusively from Munoz about what led him to speak out and his warning to others about Greek life.

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhazinguniversity of houstonlawsuitfraternityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HAZING
Possible fraternity hazing investigated after student dies
College frats to ban hard alcohol in wake of pledge deaths
Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case
4 ex-fraternity members get jail in pledge's hazing death
More hazing
SOCIETY
Mangled truck on 3 wheels keeps going to disbelief of drivers
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra, Aug 25 - Innovative Lasers
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra - Sep 15
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
'I'M ALIVE': Mom and son's Toyota hit by falling DEA plane
Beto fulfills student's promise with visit to Prairie View
No-kill shelter accused of putting down 'multitude' of animals
Mangled truck on 3 wheels keeps going to disbelief of drivers
UPS hiring more holiday workers for 2018 rush
'Black Panther' director joins LeBron James on 'Space Jam 2'
Plane goes off runway at small airport in Arcola
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
Show More
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office
New search in case of Conroe priest accused of molestation
HPD swarms Galleria after display cases smashed inside Macy's
Woman covered head-to-toe to prevent mosquito bites
911 calls couldn't get help in time to save shark victim
More News