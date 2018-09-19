Former UH student suing frat says he nearly died from hazing

A former University of Houston student is speaking out for the first time after he said he was nearly killed during a fraternity hazing incident.The 72-hour ordeal happened nearly two years ago. The scars from that day still remain after he said he was forced to roll in feces. In the middle of all of it, he suffered a lacerated spleen.In December, Harris County prosecutors charged Pi Kappa Alpha with a misdemeanor stemming from a 2016 incident. The DA's office did not charge any fraternity member.University of Houston suspended the chapter until 2023.On Wednesday, Jared Munoz filed a million dollar lawsuit against the fraternity and 29 members. He spoke to Eyewitness News exclusively about the incident."Fatigue, dehydration. I was afraid," Munoz recalled. "There were many instances where I wanted to leave, but the brothers continued to tell me they wanted me in this fraternity. They wanted me to stay."Munoz reported the incident to police months later. After that, he said he was harassed by fraternity members, which forced him to transfer to another school.