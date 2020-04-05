Former Oilers Coach Ed Biles passes away at 88 after battle with leukemia

Former Oilers Coach Ed Biles passed away last night. I always loved running into Coach at games and golf courses. Always a great smile and even better stories. Rest in Peace Coach. pic.twitter.com/4QvN7NsQvl— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) April 5, 2020
Biles enjoyed a long football coaching career that included nine years with the Oilers, first as a defensive back coach, and then defensive coordinator under Bum Phillips.
He was the Oilers head coach from 1981 through part of the '83 season.
Rest in Peace Coach Biles https://t.co/1cyiYTCoaV— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) April 5, 2020
Elvin Bethea and Curly Culp, both in the NFL Hall of Fame, were part of Biles' Oilers defense.
