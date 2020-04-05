Former Oilers Coach Ed Biles passes away at 88 after battle with leukemia

Former Oilers Coach Ed Biles passed away last night. I always loved running into Coach at games and golf courses. Always a great smile and even better stories. Rest in Peace Coach. pic.twitter.com/4QvN7NsQvl — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) April 5, 2020

Rest in Peace Coach Biles https://t.co/1cyiYTCoaV — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) April 5, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston Oilers Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator, Ed Biles, died Sunday morning at the age of 88 after a long battle with leukemia.Biles enjoyed a long football coaching career that included nine years with the Oilers, first as a defensive back coach, and then defensive coordinator under Bum Phillips.He was the Oilers head coach from 1981 through part of the '83 season.Elvin Bethea and Curly Culp, both in the NFL Hall of Fame, were part of Biles' Oilers defense.