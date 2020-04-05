Society

Former Oilers Coach Ed Biles passes away at 88 after battle with leukemia

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston Oilers Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator, Ed Biles, died Sunday morning at the age of 88 after a long battle with leukemia.



Biles enjoyed a long football coaching career that included nine years with the Oilers, first as a defensive back coach, and then defensive coordinator under Bum Phillips.
He was the Oilers head coach from 1981 through part of the '83 season.



Elvin Bethea and Curly Culp, both in the NFL Hall of Fame, were part of Biles' Oilers defense.

Follow Bob Slovak on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustontexas newsnflfootballcancer deathsports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DPS troopers screen travelers at Louisiana state line
Federal health teams leaving soon, Mayor Turner says
Queen Elizabeth addresses UK as nation sees spike in virus deaths
HISD to resume free meals for students on Monday
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
Church hands out palms for Palm Sunday in north Houston
Show More
UH professor hopes to make face masks more COVID-19 efficient
Conroe woodcarver creating free custom canes for veterans
Fake 'pop-up' COVID-19 testing sites offering quick results for cash
Male body recovered in Seabrook
SF doctor in Netflix's 'Pandemic' claims possible COVID-19 treatment
More TOP STORIES News