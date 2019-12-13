abc13 plus montrose

Former fashion designer finds passion in glass art in Montrose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kim Clark Renteria moved to Houston 30 years ago from Hong Kong where she was a fashion designer. To keep herself busy, she took a stain glass class and has been hooked ever since.

Renteria is the owner of Lighthouse Glass.

"It was hard convincing people to incorporate it into their projects," she said. "I wanted to make it a business and just keep putting one foot in front of the other. The more pieces I did, the more the business grew."
The local Montrose artist has now made a name for herself. Her work can not only be found in homes in her community but also internationally in places such as Guatemala and Paris.

