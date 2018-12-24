ACT OF KINDNESS

Father's sudden death sparks outpouring of support in Spring

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors and friends are welcoming a family home from El Salvador after losing their father by coming together and decorating their home.

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Like Santa's elves, they worked quickly and with joy. There's a Christmas spirit in the air on Terranova West Drive. While a family has suffered a tragedy, their neighbors are here to light their way home.

"Hey, it's Christmas, we need lights and they come with three tubs," said D'Artagnan Eillott, a teen volunteer and neighbor.

Dany and Karen Palomo were visiting family in El Salvador with their two children for the holidays. On the beach, Dany got caught in a riptide and drown. The family will be returning with an empty hole in their hearts and not the same home.

"Shocking. I can't imagine what they are going through or what they felt like. I just wanted to do something for them," said Chambie Elliott, a classmate of one of the children who lost their dad.

Her mother Diane said, "The worst thing we could think of was them driving up alone on Christmas. We said, 'Why don't we just light their house up at Christmas and show them we love them.'"

Neighbors said the family is very involved in the community. Dany's company remodeled countless homes on the street, and they say he was always ready to help.

"A plumber, he'd come in the middle of the night and take care of things," Diane said. "He's a hero, especially to his family."

Friends from the neighborhood, Klein ISD, students and teachers from Strack Intermediate and those who just wanted to help grabbed lights, climbed ladders and inflated decorations.

"We wanted it to be great. We want the family to feel like they're supported and they're not alone. Can we get that across was the question , and I think the answer is yes," D'Artagnan said.

The Palomos are expected home Christmas Day, and the lights will be a complete surprise to the children. They never expected a holiday homecoming without their husband and father, but those here to help want to make sure and shine some beautiful, colorful light on the dark and difficult days ahead.

"When they drive up, I just want them to feel loved. To see how many people came together for them. Our arms are wrapped around them," Diane said.

You can help the Palomo family by donating to their GoFundMe account.

Follow Christine Dobbyn on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyact of kindnesschristmasSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACT OF KINDNESS
Man helps woman having seizure on flight from Houston
Woman creates 'Blue Guardian Angels' to protect officers
CEO distributes $20M to employees as bonus
Generous business steps up for landscaper who lost truck
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
Police officers join flash mob routine at mall
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Family decorates home with a touch of Christmas music Queen
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Did grocery store play role in fiery crash involving police?
Officer left with burns over 50 percent of body after crash
Rapper helps woman whose gifts were stolen out of trunk
Immigration activists project 'Jesus was a migrant' onto churches
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
Father badly burned trying to save 10-year-old from fire
Toys collected at boy's funeral handed out for Christmas
68-year-old man dies trying to put out kitchen fire
Show More
Double Dave's Pizza gives back to customers before closing
Rescuer helps save two officers from burning car
Families of officers injured in suspected DWI crashes speak out
Rockets officially sign free agent guard Austin Rivers
Robber holds knife to pregnant woman outside Walmart: police
More News