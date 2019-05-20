Sports

Houston's XFL team names June Jones as head coach

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the XFL ready to relaunch in under a year, Houston's franchise in the reborn league officially announced June Jones as its head coach and general manager.

Clad in a lei and Hawaiian shirt as a nod to his time at University of Hawaii, Jones was introduced during a news conference Monday at TDECU Stadium, where XFL games will be played in 2020.

Jones is jumping to the XFL from the Canadian Football League, in which he head coached the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the last two seasons. His coaching resume also includes stints at SMU and the NFL's Falcons and Chargers.

He was also formerly a quarterbacks coach for the Houston Oilers from 1987 to 1988, and before that, a wide receivers coach for the USFL's Houston Gamblers in 1984.

Back in December, Houston was one of eight cities announced to anchor XFL franchises. The other teams are located in Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington.

Like its first version 20 years ago, the XFL is owned by WWE chairman Vince McMahon. The sports entertainment promoter hired former Houston Oilers quarterback Oliver Luck as the commissioner for the 2020 version of the league. Luck was on hand Monday to introduce Jones.
Earlier this month, the league announced Brian Michael Cooper as the XFL Houston president. He was previously the president of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets.
Other franchises in the league have already announced former NFL and prominent college coaches as their head play-callers.

For example, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops has been hired to coach the Dallas team.

In addition, since Houston was awarded a franchise nearly six months ago, the XFL reached deals to air games on ABC, Fox, ESPN, and FS1. There will be 10 weeks of games, starting on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The league's championship game will take place on Sunday, April 26.



