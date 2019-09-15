Famous Indian fashion designer hosts show at Houston hotel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- She's a household name in India, but with clients like Kate Middleton and Beyoncé, Anita Dongre is reaching new audiences beyond her home country.Bibi Magazine hosted a trunk show for the designer Saturday at The Post Oak Hotel.On display were pieces from her Grassroot collection, which includes ready to wear dresses, pants, tunics and skirts, using sustainable fabrics made by the hands of women in remote Indian villages.Dongre created the brand with the hope of giving women opportunities beyond their agriculture work."Because I'm a woman myself, and self-made, and came up the hard way. Summarizing all those women, a little bit of me," Dongre said.Dongre is heading north Sunday, making an appearance at the Hotel ZaZa in Dallas from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.