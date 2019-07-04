Society

Excalibur Brewing opening taproom and beer garden in Old Town Spring

OLD TOWN SPRING, Texas -- Excalibur Brewing leased a 2,500-square-foot space located at 26510-A Boarder St., Spring, according to a June press release from Foldetta Commercial, which represented the tenant in the leasing process.

Owned by Jeff Colwell and Jeremy Hahn, Excalibur Brewing will be the only brewpub that produces beer on-site in Old Town Spring upon opening in late summer or early fall, the press release states.

The craft brewpub will feature a taproom, open viewing of the production line and an outdoor beer garden, according to the release.

