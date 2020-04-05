Coronavirus

Doctor plays 'Lean On Me' to uplift others during coronavirus crisis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- A doctor who has worked with COVID-19 patients is sharing his cheerful rendition of "Lean On Me" to entertain and uplift others.

Dr. Nathan Wood, a resident physician at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, recorded himself playing the piano and singing the 1972 hit after seeing his first coronavirus patient in the ICU a couple of weeks ago. He said sharing music helps him cope with stress.

When "Lean On Me" singer Bill Withers died earlier this week, Dr. Wood shared this video on Instagram.

"When I learned today that the singer-songwriter behind the song, Bill Withers, had passed away, I felt compelled to share ... despite my dance moves. I hope you're all staying healthy, and please know that you're in my thoughts and prayers. Let me know if you need somebody to lean on," the caption read, in part.

Starting Tuesday, Dr. Wood will begin working in the "COVID Care Unit" at Yale and expects to be working somewhere around 70 hours a week.

VIDEO: Dr. Fauci on health care workers: 'Just applaud them'
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci said every American should applaud and salute health care workers.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconnecticutsingingpianocoronavirusu.s. & worlddoctorsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Abbott speaks as Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 140
Easter bunny is an essential worker, New Zealand PM jokes
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
Chicagoans create COVID-19 memes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott speaks as Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 140
2 H-E-B workers reportedly test positive for COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Gov. Cuomo: NY may have hit COVID-19 apex
Show More
BCycle closes several busy stations in Houston amid COVID-19
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,426 cases, 41 deaths
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
Megan Thee Stallion donates money to Houston nursing home
New child care tool offered to Houston area essential workers
More TOP STORIES News