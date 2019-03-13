Society

'Doctor and nurse' photo of kids called sexist

EMBED <>More Videos

'Doctor and nurse' photo causes Twitter controversy. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 12, 2019.

It was a photo that was intended to be cute, but wound up being controversial.

It all started when a popular Twitter account, known for posting health-related pictures and videos, strayed from the norm.

The photo Medical Shots tweeted earlier this week shows a little girl and a little boy, walking hand-in-hand down a hospital hallway.

The issue? The little girl's pink scrubs say "nurse in training," while the little boy's say "doctor in training."

The caption for the photo was "This is cute, isn't it?"

The backlash on social media included comments calling the photo sexist, tone deaf and offensive.

One person even photoshopped the tweet, changing nurse and doctor to "health professional in training."

Another social media user took that one step further, by making the whole photo gender-neutral in black and white.

Medical Shots has not yet responded to the controversy.

SEE ALSO: Quote described as 'sexist' on wall of Houston ISD school has been removed

EMBED More News Videos

Parent outraged over quote on wall of Houston ISD school

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societybuzzworthybig talkersphotography
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Possible damaging winds reported across parts of Texas
DPS trooper hurt after being struck by hit and run driver
Kings of Leon pays tribute to George Strait at RodeoHouston
Man left to die after apparent carjacking in SE Houston
Hawaii flight prices fall as Southwest enters the market
Governor plans to halt executions in California
FDA approves 1st immunotherapy drug to treat breast cancer
Show More
Mom's boyfriend charged in murder of girl found in duffel bag
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
At least 2 Houstonians indicted in college admissions scandal
UT-Austin coach indicted in college admissions scam
TIGHT SQUEEZE: Car pushes SUV after parking too close
More TOP STORIES News