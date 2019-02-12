SOCIETY

Disneyland's 'World of Color' is coming back!

Disneyland fans, rejoice! Park officials confirmed that the "World of Color" water-and-light show is coming back.

ANAHEIM, California --
Disneyland fans, rejoice! Park officials confirmed that the "World of Color" water-and-light show is coming back.

The popular nighttime show will return to Disney California Adventure on Saturday, Feb. 23.

RELATED: Behind-the-scenes video shows more of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland, Disney World

World of Color debuted in 2010 and includes musical fountains with laser projection technology to entertain guests.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.
VIDEO: Disneyland celebrates Mickey and Minnie's 90 year-anniversary
A celebration is happening at Disneyland for a limited time in honor of Mickey and Minnie's 90 years together.

