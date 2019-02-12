Disneyland's 'World of Color' is coming back!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5095621" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A celebration is happening at Disneyland for a limited time in honor of Mickey and Minnie's 90 years together.

Disneyland fans, rejoice! Park officials confirmed that the "World of Color" water-and-light show is coming back.The popular nighttime show will return to Disney California Adventure on Saturday, Feb. 23.World of Color debuted in 2010 and includes musical fountains with laser projection technology to entertain guests.