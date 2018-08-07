SOCIETY

Disney Junior Play Zone opens Friday at Katy Mills Mall

A magical new experience for kids is coming to Katy Mills Mall on Friday.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
There's a new place for families to play at Katy Mills Mall.

A Disney Junior Play Zone is opening Friday at the mall. The space has physical and digital activities for kids based on characters from hit Disney Junior shows.

The activities are designed for toddlers and children up to age 10.

The Disney Junior Play Zone is located at Entrance 8 of the mall.

To kick off the grand opening of the play zone, there will be a special "Fancy Nancy" party on Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
