Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman teamed up to give families free turkeys.

Thanksgiving dinner arrived early for dozens of families in northwest Harris County, thanks to some Precinct 4 constable deputies.The deputies loaded about 50 meals into their patrol vehicles and set off to make the holiday brighter.ABC13 was there as they dropped off the boxes, which had a turkey, all the sides, pies and drinks inside.During the giveaway, deputies delivered a box of goodies to Belinda Alanis, who used to be an officer with the Magnolia Police Department before encountering some health issues.She says she wasn't sure she'd be able to provide a Thanksgiving meal this year, until the deputies came through."I used to be a police officer, so I've been through a lot and I'm not working right now. I went back to school, studying graphic design," Alanis explains. "I told my daughter this year I don't know if we'll be able to and then they called us out of the blue. I was so happy."Precinct 4 has been helping out families with the Thanksgiving meals for at least 15 years.