The deputies loaded about 50 meals into their patrol vehicles and set off to make the holiday brighter.
Thanksgiving meals being delivered by @Pct4Constable deputies. Hot meals headed to happy homes today! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/jkIdcYR42f— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 21, 2018
It’s turkey delivery time! @Pct4Constable deputies loading up their cars. Abt 50 families will get a full #Thanksgiving donated dinner. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/zyEZQdfdWG— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 21, 2018
ABC13 was there as they dropped off the boxes, which had a turkey, all the sides, pies and drinks inside.
During the giveaway, deputies delivered a box of goodies to Belinda Alanis, who used to be an officer with the Magnolia Police Department before encountering some health issues.
She says she wasn't sure she'd be able to provide a Thanksgiving meal this year, until the deputies came through.
"I used to be a police officer, so I've been through a lot and I'm not working right now. I went back to school, studying graphic design," Alanis explains. "I told my daughter this year I don't know if we'll be able to and then they called us out of the blue. I was so happy."
Belinda was such a great sport when we tagged along w @Pct4Constable and surprised her w turkey dinner! She told us she couldn’t afford a feast this year. Had to leave her job at Magnolia PD due to health issues. Now, her fam doesn’t have to do w/out. Love this. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/qhco4p2GPz— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 21, 2018
Precinct 4 has been helping out families with the Thanksgiving meals for at least 15 years.
SEE ALSO: Alex Bregman, Max Stassi and Mattress Mack unite to provide free turkeys for families
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.