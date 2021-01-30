Society

Dear friend of Cicely Tyson: 'She was a true, iconic blessing'

HOUSTON, Texas -- The world is still mourning the loss of legendary actress Cicely Tyson.

Eyewitness News caught up with a Houston woman who ended up befriending Tyson after inviting her to speak at an event in the city.

The event benefited the Texas Women's Empowerment Foundation founded by Deavra Daughtry.

She invited Tyson to the 2007 event to speak when she was just starting her career as a motivational speaker.

Daughtry ended up becoming her mentee and traveled with the actress to other speaking events.

She said her life changed after she met Tyson and described her friendship with her as an experience and a blessing. She adds the world will truly miss her presence and wisdom as a leader in female empowerment.

