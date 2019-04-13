Couple says 'I do' before 32nd annual Art Car Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This year's Art Car Parade started out a little differently.
Married by Santa Claus, a couple used the downtown craziness to tie the knot just before the wacky and fuzzy cars strolled down the streets.
Elizabeth Burnham and Kenneth Gwynne told ABC13 Eyewitness News they got engaged last year at the Art Car Ball and decided the parade was the perfect venue to say 'I Do.'
