HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Out of the 73,000 people who made it out to watch Cody Johnson, a couple really stood out.Keaton got down on one knee in front of his girlfriend, Savannah, during a meet-and-greet with the country star at RodeoHouston.The pair have been together since 2013, and by the claps and cheers heard in the video, it is safe to say she said 'Yes!'