SOCIETY

Community welcomes home Klein Cain High School student who beat cancer twice

EMBED </>More Videos

Community welcomes home Klein Cain High School student who beat cancer twice. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a battle with cancer, a Klein Cain High School student exited Texas Children's Hospital with the support of an entire community.

Jacob Munoz was first diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia in January 2015. On Saturday, the community celebrated him beating cancer for a second time.

He was escorted by riders from several motorcycle groups, the Texas Army National Guard, law enforcement members and other volunteers.

His classmates from Klein Cain High School greeted him at home.

RELATED: Klein-area teen's cancer-free Facebook post goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

A Klein-area teen's Facebook post announcing he's cancer free has gone viral, and the family is hoping it's the message with it that's reaching everyone.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhealthcancerleukemiaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News