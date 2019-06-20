Chauncy Glover Project changes lives of young men through love and mentoring

"I look for young men who have potential but need that extra push," said Chauncy Glover. "Those young men who may not have a father figure or may not have a male role model inside the home or in their family. Then we have some who do have their fathers, but may need help with academics or social skills."
You know Chauncy Glover as a powerful anchor and reporter for ABC13. What you may not know is that he's also a powerful symbol for boys who often don't have one.
"He's like a role model, a father figure," said Keon Edwards. "I look up to him."
"I go that extra mile because many of these boys have already had people let them down," Chauncy added. "So when I say I'm going to be there, I make sure that I'm there."
It started when Chauncy was a reporter in Detroit and watched a teenager, who was shot during a robbery, die in front of him.
"I went to the principal and said, 'I want all the young men connected to this young man. I want all of his friends,' said Chauncy. "And I started meeting with them once a week in school and it snowballed into every day. I came up with this curriculum and I started the Chauncy Glover Project."
He brought the program to Houston three years ago. This year, the program has 40 middle and high schoolers.
"We've been very successful here. We've mentored more than 75 kids over three years and we've sent more than 50 to college," Chauncy added.
Quinton Haynes went from living homeless with his mother and three siblings to finishing his first year of college. He says the Chauncy Glover Project changed his life.
"We were staying in and out of motels and in cars," said Quinton. "It was already stacked against me. Most people go through life thinking nobody cares about them, but Chauncy's program shows people that are willing to care about me as long as I'm willing to fight for my future."
Fourteen-year-old Keon found out how much his life was changed when he was arrested at school for a fight with another student. He spent three weeks in jail.
"Even my judge said if it wasn't for this group, CGP, I would not be out. I would still be in," said Keon. "She said thanks to the mentorship I was in, I got out, and I was thankful."
"Thanks for being my support system when I didn't have anyone, and thanks for not giving up on me. Everybody gave up on me when I went to jail, but CGP didn't," Keon added.
CGP may have literally saved the life of 12-year-old Chase Cooper. He tried to kill himself, but his mother found him just in time.
"I just blanked out," Chase explained. "At that moment, I feel like I didn't have control over my mental being honestly. I thought the only way out was to end it all."
Behind Chase's big smile is a sense of purpose to inspire other kids like him.
"Just to put my story out there and help other kids out there," said Chase.
This year's third annual Black Tie Gala, called "For Colored Boys Who Have Considered Suicide: When Love and Mentoring is Enough," is dedicated to Chase and his decision to embrace life. The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Wortham Center Cullen Theater in Houston.
Purchase tickets to the gala here.