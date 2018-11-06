Charity raises money to send cookies to troops

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KTRK) --A Montgomery charity is holding its first golf tournament to raise money to send cookies to troops deployed overseas.
Grammy's Cookie Convoy, Inc. is raising money at Woodforest Golf Club on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Marlene Summers started sending cookies to troops back in 2002.
"I often wondered if it was really valid or worth the effort to do it," she explained. "So when I started receiving thank you letters from the troops, it just brought tears to my eyes because they were so overwhelming."
Over the past 16 years, Summers and other volunteers have sent 250,000 cookies, cards, and handwritten letters to active-duty military personnel.
"I was praying every day, and I still pray that the troops will be home so there won't be a need for a project like this," she said. "That's my biggest hope and prayer."
If you'd like to get involved in the golf tournament or make a donation, go here for more info: http://troopsproject.com/
