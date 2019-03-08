Changing to daylight saving could spell danger on the roads

Phone a friend- ask a passenger to help you stay awake or use a hands-free device to call someone.

Don't rely on coffee or an energy drink- it's not as effective as getting the right amount of rest. Pull over, take a break or find the nearest hotel to take a rest if you're on a road trip.

Avoid driving late at night or early in the morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, we spring forward and lose an hour of sleep as daylight saving time begins.AAA found that crashes involving drowsy driving are eight times higher than estimated.Additionally, the National Sleep Foundation found that giving up just one hour of sleep can negativity impact how you feel and function during the day, making driving more challenging.If you're planning to hit the roads this weekend or during Spring Break, here are some tips for safe driving.