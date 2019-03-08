Society

Changing to daylight saving could spell danger on the roads

EMBED <>More Videos

Changing to daylight saving could spell danger on the roads

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, we spring forward and lose an hour of sleep as daylight saving time begins.

AAA found that crashes involving drowsy driving are eight times higher than estimated.

Additionally, the National Sleep Foundation found that giving up just one hour of sleep can negativity impact how you feel and function during the day, making driving more challenging.

If you're planning to hit the roads this weekend or during Spring Break, here are some tips for safe driving.

  • Phone a friend- ask a passenger to help you stay awake or use a hands-free device to call someone.

  • Don't rely on coffee or an energy drink- it's not as effective as getting the right amount of rest. Pull over, take a break or find the nearest hotel to take a rest if you're on a road trip.

  • Avoid driving late at night or early in the morning.


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyus worlddaylight saving time
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in connection with Lamar High School student death
Man walking dog discovers woman's body in SE Houston
Man found dead after allegedly shooting son and wife
Mayor ready to lay off up to 375 firefighters to fund raises
Man may have faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges
Smoke pours from parking garage on TSU campus
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
Show More
Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
$273M Mega Millions winner almost left winning ticket in store
U-Haul pickup crashes into home where man and child slept inside
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
More TOP STORIES News