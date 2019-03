EMBED >More News Videos Celebrities and tequila go together like salt and lime. Check out the celebrities who got into the tequila business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George Strait is back at the rodeo on Sunday, but if you don't have a ticket to the show, you can still celebrate with some George Strait-themed cocktails.Lupe Tortilla has created three special cocktails all made with Codigo Tequila.The best part is that a dollar of each sale will go to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Educational Fund.The platinum Margarita is the King of Country's favorite, made with Codigo 1520 Blanco Tequila.The Fireman Old Fashioned is made with Fireball and Cointreau, and the Marina Del Rey Margarita is made with Creme de coconut and pineapple.