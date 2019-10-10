Car dealership giving away Bible and gun with car purchase

HONEA PATH, South Carolina (KTRK) -- A Ford dealership in South Carolina is getting a lot of attention for its latest promotion for customers who buy a new car.
WSPA reports those who drive away with a new ride will also be getting a Bible, American flag and a $400 voucher to purchase a Smith & Wesson AR-15 in their "God, Guns and America" promotion.
Derrick Hughes, the manager, says he's been getting calls from all around the country.
"What that means is when you come to the dealership, you purchase a vehicle. You will be actually leaving the dealership with the Bible and your American flag, and we'll give a voucher to you to go to your local gun store," Hughes said.
Hughes added the dealership is working with a gun store to make sure the person who buys the car is the same one who goes in for the gun.
Although the dealership specifies customers get a Smith & Wesson AR-15 with their car purchase, patrons can buy any items from the gun store with the $400 voucher.
That person will also need to pass a background check before getting the weapon.
