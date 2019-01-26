SOCIETY

TEARFUL REUNION: Cancer survivor meets bone marrow donor who saved her life

The donor and patient met face-to-face for the first time at a donor drive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A cancer survivor got a heartwarming surprise when she was able to hug the man who saved her life.

After surviving leukemia, Robin Kuntz works to recruit bone marrow donors for the national registry.

That's where she was matched up with Jason Kippenbrock, who signed up with a simple cheek swab.

When he got the call to help, Kippenbrock jumped the chance.

Kippenbrock lives in Indiana and took a break from medical school to fly to Houston as a special surprise for Kuntz.
