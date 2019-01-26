A cancer survivor got a heartwarming surprise when she was able to hug the man who saved her life.The donor and patient met face-to-face for the first time at a donor drive.After surviving leukemia, Robin Kuntz works to recruit bone marrow donors for the national registry.That's where she was matched up with Jason Kippenbrock, who signed up with a simple cheek swab.When he got the call to help, Kippenbrock jumped the chance.Kippenbrock lives in Indiana and took a break from medical school to fly to Houston as a special surprise for Kuntz.