SOCIETY

Buyer finds $7.5M inside newly purchased storage unit

EMBED </>More Videos

What would you do if you found $7.5 million?

One storage unit 'gambler' hit the jackpot, literally.

Dan Dotson of the show "Storage Wars" shared the pictures of the bundles of cash found inside a storage unit he recently sold for $500.

The woman who bought it told Dotson it turned out there was a safe with millions of dollars inside.

An attorney for the original owner of the storage unit got in touch with the new buyer and offered $1.2 million in return for the rest of the cash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymoneylost moneyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Downtown Houston set to get another new park
Where to take Houston guests and visitors
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Boy hands out blankets to the homeless
More Society
Top Stories
Pastor says game room found in church building isn't his
Black Friday shopping is a contact sport at Victorias Secret
No punishment for students in viral Nazi salute photo
Where to take Houston guests and visitors
Bob McNair's impact in Houston goes beyond football
Woman unleashes racist rant at restaurant
These custom license plates were rejected by Texas DMV
Don't even THINK about trying to get on a flight with these
Show More
Arizona teen continues Thanksgiving tradition with 'grandma'
10 Houston area farms for cutting your own Christmas tree
Last chance to visit Ren Fest this year
HO! HO! HO! 7 places to see Santa Claus for free
Most Houston things you'll find on Etsy
More News