One storage unit 'gambler' hit the jackpot, literally.Dan Dotson of the show "Storage Wars" shared the pictures of the bundles of cash found inside a storage unit he recently sold for $500.The woman who bought it told Dotson it turned out there was a safe with millions of dollars inside.An attorney for the original owner of the storage unit got in touch with the new buyer and offered $1.2 million in return for the rest of the cash.