Society

Bride enlists 34 friends, family members to be bridesmaids

Bridal parties are nothing new, but one bride may take the cake after choosing 34 of her closest friends and family members to be bridesmaids.

For her Florida wedding earlier this month, Casme Carter had her six sisters and 28 friends by her side.

She says she planned on having 50 ladies, but some couldn't make it.

The singer from New Orleans says it's simple why she chose so many.

She has a lot of friends from mentoring and participating in women's empowerment groups.

Her now husband Gary, however, couldn't match that number of groomsmen.

He topped his list off at 12.

She says having them all there to witness her love was a dream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybig talkerswedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News