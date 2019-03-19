Society

Boy with autism calls 911 after his teddy bear goes missing

A New Jersey police officer helped a boy with autism find his missing teddy bear.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey -- A family is thanking a police officer for his kindness, after he helped their son find his lost teddy bear.

Twelve-year-old Ryan Paul, who has autism, was playing in his bedroom when his teddy bear named Freddy went missing.

Ryan became so upset that he called 911 for help.

"I said, 'Ryan, did you call 911?," said Ryan's father Robert Paul, "and he said 'yes.' I said, 'Why?' And he said, 'Teddy bear rescue.'"

A few minutes later, officer Khari Manzini arrived to make sure everything was OK.

"We found the teddy bear; the teddy bear was OK," Officer Manzini said. "He was in safe hands, no injuries, nothing like that."

Manzini had received special training in autism recognition and response, and says it comes in handy in situations like this.

Ryan is happy that little Freddy is back where he belongs and was also excited to get some photos with a police officer.

