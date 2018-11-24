SOCIETY

Michigan boy hands out blankets to the homeless

Hundreds of homeless people in Michigan are warm, thanks to one 12 year-old boy.

KALAMAZOO, Michigan (KTRK) --
Hundreds of homeless people in Michigan are warm, thanks to the efforts of one 12-year-old boy.

Samuel VerHage handed out hundreds of blankets on Friday. He started collecting blankets in 2015, but back then, his goal was 200 blankets. This year, his group "Samuel's Blankets" collected nearly, 2,600 blankets to help keep others warm.

"It's helping the homeless and I've always had a heart for the homeless," VerHage explained.

"Samuel's Blankets" usually waits to collect blankets until September, but this year, they're hoping to expand. They're now looking to partner with businesses or other organizations to take-in donations.

For more information or you'd like to help, visit: https://samuelsblankets.org
