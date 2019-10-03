Tillman Fertitta's hotel sells $1,600 burgers topped with gold

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Post Oak Hotel is all about luxurious excess. If the five star-rated spa and $3 million-plus wine inventory don't provide sufficient proof of the lengths that Tilman Fertitta's Galleria-area hotel will go to spoil its well-heeled guests, the Rolls Royce dealership in the lobby certainly should.But even by the standards of a hotel with a $1 million chandelier, its new burger might be a little over the top. Dubbed the Black Gold burger, it features 16-ounces of Japanese A5 wagyu beef, seared foie gras, black truffle, and truffle aioli. Served on a caviar-infused, 24K gold-topped bun alongside hand-cut 24K golden french fries and paired with a bottle of 2006 Dom Perignon Champagne, the pricey patty rings in at a whopping $1,600.A Landry's representative couldn't confirm whether anyone has ordered one - yet - but did note that whoever takes the plunge will have it delivered by a white gloved server on on Bernardaud Feuille d'Or china. Also, although it's listed on the menu at H Bar, the burger is available anywhere on the property, meaning one could, at least in theory, have it delivered to Mastro's as an appetizer for the table or served poolside for the ultimate Instagram photo op.