SOCIETY

Hairdresser uses samurai swords and blow torches to cut hair

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details.

MADRID, Spain --
He is a hairdresser on the edge of insanity.

A barber in Spain is the newest internet sensation for hacking at hair with samurai swords.

Alberto Olmedo is based in Madrid. He says he got disillusioned with traditional scissors, because they don't cut hair equally.

Through research, Olmedo learned that medieval barbers used daggers, so he turned to swords and katanas for an edge.

Also in his arsenal of trimming tools are metal claws like the Marvel superhero Wolverine, and a blow torch.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhairhair stylinghairstylesswordu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out a black man
Man poses as homeless man, gives out $100 bills to people
Father drives burning car away from hospital parking garage
Baby weighing nearly 15 pounds breaks hospital record
More Society
Top Stories
Unrestrained toddler dies after major crash, deputies say
Husband saves wife by shooting at would-be-robbers
Family loses everything, including pets after apartment fire
Constable deputy injured in major crash
What to know when buying Houston Texans playoff tickets
Coast Guard unsure of future checks amid government shutdown
Man arrested for allegedly setting Dollar General on fire
Sears chairman makes last-minute, $4.4B bid to save company
Show More
Hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out a black man
Man kills woman, 2 kids, and grandmother
Iggy Azalea's backup dancer suffers a seizure mid-concert
Man poses as homeless man, gives out $100 bills to people
After a rainy weekend, colder air could be arriving mid-week.
More News