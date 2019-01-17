SOCIETY

Houston 7-year-old a cut above in barbershop game

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Charly Edsitty meets the 7-year-old barber phenom who is turning heads, as well as cleaning them up.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 7-year-old girl is making waves as a pint-sized barber, clipping and snipping in a way that would take most years to master.

"A fade is when you're cutting hair and it shows the detail of your cut," Alijah Hernandez, a second grade student, explained one technique of her job.

Alijah knows her craft, thanks in part to her father, who is also a barber.

Franky Hernandez says his daughter started to show signs of talent when she was just 4 years old and would watch him work with clients.

"I taught her the right maneuvers, and her watching me over time, I was guiding her in the right direction with her hand movements," he said.

Alijah is still several years away from earning a license to professionally cut hair, but she spends her time practicing on friends and family while her dad observes.

The girl has taken part in barber competitions across the state and is also getting noticed on her social media channels.

The family is asking for donations to its GoFundMe page to help continue work as well as move forward with community outreach.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenhairhair stylingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Coins for A's inspires young coin collectors
Houston bull riding community mourns death of Mason Lowe
Join ABC13 and the Houston Food Bank
USPS celebrates Lunar New Year with new postal stamp
More Society
Top Stories
Driver vanishes after submerging vehicle in Dickinson Bayou
Woman pretended to be autistic in indecency case: police
Church buys home for woman who lost children in fire
Proposed bill would eliminate STAAR test
UPS hiring 575 workers for new delivery facility in Houston
Foods you may want to avoid during a government shutdown
Coins for A's inspires young coin collectors
New Katy ISD chief asks for trust as he takes over reins
Show More
Police searching for man who exposed himself to HISD student
Divers report sighting of one of world's largest great white sharks
ESPN seeking summer intern to help report sports
More migrant families may have been separated: Watchdog
Houston bull riding community mourns death of Mason Lowe
More News