Baby overjoyed to hear sister's voice for 1st time

A baby just fitted with hearing aids was overjoyed to hear her big sister's voice, clearly, for the first time.

Their mother says an antibiotic Scarlet took as a baby in the NICU to treat infection impaired her hearing.

Last week, the now 11-month-old girl was fitted with hearing aids at a doctor's office in Georgia.

With a lot of laughter between the sisters, you can see - and hear - why their mother called it "one of the absolute best days" of their lives.
