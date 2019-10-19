Astros fan loses 150 pounds after not fitting into Minute Maid Park seat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Astros fan has lost 150 pounds since the team won the World Series in 2017.Jessica Fauver said in an Instagram post that she wants them to win it all again so she can get a smaller shirt."I was like 'Wow! Is this for real?' This is how much hard work I've put in to myself," she said in an interview with ABC13.Fauver, @warrior_jessica_slashes_fat on Instagram, has gained almost 16,000 followers because of her weight loss journey.She posts daily, encouraging others to achieve their fitness goals. She also documents her workouts and diet.Fauver says her 3X Astros shirt from 2017 is now a nightgown on her, and she's sleeping it in as a good luck charm for the team."I slept in it that night and then the next day they won. So I slept in it tonight so they can win and we can go to the World Series."Her starting weight in 2017 was 354 pounds, now she's down to 200.She says she signed up for a diet bet in 2017 after seeing another Instagram influencer lose a lot of weight."I needed something to push myself because I was in a lot of pain. I was in constant pain in my back, my neck, and my shoulders, and it was all from my weight," Fauver recalled."I knew that I had to do something."She says once she put her mind to it, she knew she had to stay dedicated to see results."If I really want this, then I need to do it...I set short term goals and I just kept showing up," she said.Fauver moved to Houston from West Texas in 2008 and says she fell in love with the city of Houston and of course, the Astros.She went to her first Astros game eight years ago, but had a heartbreaking moment a few years later."I had a really hard moment after I gained a lot of weight. About a couple years ago, I got to go to a game and I was really excited, but I couldn't fit into the seat," she recalled."I couldn't enjoy this stuff at this weight that I was. I haven't been back to a game since then."She says she can't wait to go to another game and be able to fit into the seat again.And this time, she says she's going for a size medium shirt.Fauver has advice for anyone trying to follow in her footsteps."Believe in yourself, believe that you can do this. If I can do it, you can do it."