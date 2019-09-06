abc13 plus

Artwork of 2 Pasadena students now hangs in Carnegie Hall

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Nestled in prestigious Carnegie Hall is acrylic artwork that got its start in Pasadena.

"Classic America" was created by Mario Barron. "Push Through" is the work of Axel Maldonado. Both were entered in a scholastic art and writing awards competition - and won.

"There was over 300,000 entries that participated, so from there they take the 1% to get gold key medalist, then the 1% from that to be gold medalist," art teacher Victor Raygoza explained.

In other words, their paintings were cream of the crop. They spent four years in the art program at Sam Rayburn High School under teachers Victor Raygoza and Daniel Reyna, who couldn't be prouder.

"It's a great honor for our students and educators as well," Reyna said.

The boys' trip to New York City is one they'll never forget. They saw the sights, and of course, their own artwork.

"It was a good experience. I got to see my painting in the projector in Carnegie Hall. Everyone got to see my painting," Maldonado said.

Rayburn is a powerhouse for student artists. Everywhere you look, walls are lined with drawings, paintings and photographs done by students. Many of them have taken home rare awards and had pieces win Grand Champion of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

That is the latest victory at Carnegie Hall are bragging rights Barron and Maldonado will carry with them forever.

"It's amazing. It just makes you feel really good about yourself," Barron said with a smile.

