Society

SKY HIGH PROMPOSAL: Alvin HS senior gets epic surprise on Southwest flight

EMBED <>More Videos

Alvin High School senior flies high with his prom proposal

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- It's prom season, and high school students are going all out.

An Alvin High School senior surprised his girlfriend, Gabby Hall, with a special message while she was heading to Costa Rica for a mission trip.

Hall's boyfriend, Jeffery Myers, pulled a few strings to make the epic prom proposal 40,00 feet in the sky.

Myers had a flight attendant read a note, asking Hall to prom. She of course said yes.

The Southwest Airlines crew even made the future prom queen a crown using bags of pretzels.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyalvinhigh schoolseniorsprompromposalstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
All tank fires out at ITC facility in Deer Park
School cancellations due to ITC incident in Deer Park
13 Investigates: ITC in control but out of good options
Attorneys speaks on environmental effects of Deer Park fire
Man uses Snapchat to prey on hundreds of kids: prosecutors
Daniella Rodriguez and Carlos Correa share their love story
VIDEO: Slow-speed chase ends with suspect breakdancing
Show More
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman banks $100M, 6-year deal
THE 60: Missing 8-month-old believed to be in extreme danger
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
Tonight's Powerball jackpot at $550M
EU fines Google $1.68 billion for abusing online ads market
More TOP STORIES News