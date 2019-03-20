ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- It's prom season, and high school students are going all out.
An Alvin High School senior surprised his girlfriend, Gabby Hall, with a special message while she was heading to Costa Rica for a mission trip.
Hall's boyfriend, Jeffery Myers, pulled a few strings to make the epic prom proposal 40,00 feet in the sky.
Myers had a flight attendant read a note, asking Hall to prom. She of course said yes.
The Southwest Airlines crew even made the future prom queen a crown using bags of pretzels.
SKY HIGH PROMPOSAL: Alvin HS senior gets epic surprise on Southwest flight
TOP STORIES
Show More