SKY HIGH PROMPOSAL: Alvin HS senior gets epic surprise on Southwest flight

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- It's prom season, and high school students are going all out.An Alvin High School senior surprised his girlfriend, Gabby Hall, with a special message while she was heading to Costa Rica for a mission trip.Hall's boyfriend, Jeffery Myers, pulled a few strings to make the epic prom proposal 40,00 feet in the sky.Myers had a flight attendant read a note, asking Hall to prom. She of course said yes.The Southwest Airlines crew even made the future prom queen a crown using bags of pretzels.