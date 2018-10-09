ABC13's Women of Distinction

Dr. Kelly Larkin is a board certified emergency physician and the CEO of The Larkin Group which focuses on healthcare staffing and practice management. Kelly has dedicated her non-professional time to serving her community. She is on multiple boards and has founded and chaired multiple events. She is currently Vice President of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo after having served as chairman of two different committees. She founded the Sports medicine committee to provide medical care to the cowboys. Currently she is co-chairing the inaugural First Tee Gala. She is active on the St. Luke's Friends of Nursing, Amigas Para Ninos and has chaired Clay Walker's Give MS the Boot Gala, Nature Discovery Gala, Heart Exchange Golf Tournament and the Ben Johnson Gala for cystic fibrosis. A New Yorker by birth and longtime resident of Texas, Kelly resides with her husband Fernanda Parra and three teenage children in Bellaire.