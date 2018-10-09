ABC13's Women of Distinction

Melissa Juneau's love of children has always been innate but has manifested in different ways throughout her life and career. Initially, her 15-year tenure as an Elementary Special Education teacher was her outlet to teach, mentor and inspire children. Today, Melissa is still advocating for the advancement of children through prolific philanthropy efforts. She serves on many boards including Houston Children's Charity, Freedom Place, Houston Ballet and St. John the Divine Church. Melissa is also a founding member of "The Crew" at Children's Museum Houston and volunteers for Dec-My-Room, which decorates the rooms of hospitalized youth at Texas Children's Hospital. She has had the honor to chair or co-chair many events that support children including Houston Children's Charity Gala, Freedom Place Luncheon and St. John the Divine's Fashion Show, and was the co-raffle chair for March of Dimes' Best Dressed Luncheon. This year, Melissa will be co-chairing Easter Seals' Hats Off to Mothers Luncheon and a K9s4COPs event while continuing her efforts with Freedom Place Luncheon and Houston Children's Charity Gala. When not spending time advocating for Houston children, Melissa likes to spend time with her daughter, Scarlette, and volunteers at The Kinkaid School, where Scarlette is a 1st grade student.