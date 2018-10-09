WOMEN OF DISTINCTION

Melissa Juneau, Women of Distinction

Melissa Juneau

Melissa Juneau's love of children has always been innate but has manifested in different ways throughout her life and career. Initially, her 15-year tenure as an Elementary Special Education teacher was her outlet to teach, mentor and inspire children. Today, Melissa is still advocating for the advancement of children through prolific philanthropy efforts. She serves on many boards including Houston Children's Charity, Freedom Place, Houston Ballet and St. John the Divine Church. Melissa is also a founding member of "The Crew" at Children's Museum Houston and volunteers for Dec-My-Room, which decorates the rooms of hospitalized youth at Texas Children's Hospital. She has had the honor to chair or co-chair many events that support children including Houston Children's Charity Gala, Freedom Place Luncheon and St. John the Divine's Fashion Show, and was the co-raffle chair for March of Dimes' Best Dressed Luncheon. This year, Melissa will be co-chairing Easter Seals' Hats Off to Mothers Luncheon and a K9s4COPs event while continuing her efforts with Freedom Place Luncheon and Houston Children's Charity Gala. When not spending time advocating for Houston children, Melissa likes to spend time with her daughter, Scarlette, and volunteers at The Kinkaid School, where Scarlette is a 1st grade student.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywomen of distinctionsocietyfashionhealth
WOMEN OF DISTINCTION
ABC13's Women of Distinction
ABC13's Women of Distinction
ABC13's Women of Distinction
ABC13's Women of Distinction
ABC13's Women of Distinction
More women of distinction
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
ABC13's Women of Distinction
ABC13's Women of Distinction
ABC13's Women of Distinction
More Society
Top Stories
Standoff ends after barricaded gunman found dead inside home
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Astros' Alex Bregman angry team isn't playing on primetime TV
CHASING HISTORY: Houston Astros' ALCS schedule released
Hurricane Michael track: Florida bracing for 'monstrous' storm
4 missing after floods sweep away RV park in Central Texas
Cruz billboard in Pasadena targets O'Rourke's record on oil
President Trump says Nikki Haley to leave at end of year
Show More
Kanye West to meet with President Trump at White House
Rockets owner teases future of Toyota Center as it turns 15
Man vanishes from Houston Burger King 9 days ago
Freak accident ends with truck on top of car
Homeowners refuse to kill rats overrunning their home
More News