ABC13's Women of Distinction

Jo Lynn Falgout is Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Island Operating Company, the largest privately owned oil and gas lease management company operating in the Gulf of Mexico and in the major shale basins of the United States. She and her husband Gregg, along with their two daughters Christine and Kimberly, have been active in various philanthropic opportunities. Jo Lynn sits on the Board of Directors of the Memorial Hermann Hospital Foundation and has chaired their Razzle Dazzle Luncheon for Breast Cancer Awareness. Jo Lynn has also co-chaired many events with her daughters. She is proud that both of her philanthropic daughters were Valedictorians at Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business and are now attorneys in Houston. As a family, Jo Lynn, Gregg and their daughters have chaired their company's Annual Sporting Clay Shoot benefiting MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Falgouts also share a love for animals and are currently fostering dogs for K-9 Angels.