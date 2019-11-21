WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for November 20, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Be Sus' now spans over I-45, and we had to look the word up
Lawsuit alleges Turkey Leg Hut releases "noxious pollutants"
Not a drill! In-N-Out opens Friday for 1st time in Houston-area
Human trafficking survivor from Katy visits White House
1 shot in apparent NW Harris County road rage incident
Former HPD officers at center of botched raid arrested by FBI
Camera found in Texas elementary boy's bathroom
Show More
Boy, 10, dies after being shot in stands at HS football game
8-year-old boy running out of time for kidney match
Memorial City Mall now has new tech to help blind shoppers
Teen shot in Santa Fe HS tragedy signs to play college baseball
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
More TOP STORIES News