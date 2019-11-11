Society

ABC13 Evening News for November 10, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fueling Houston and beyond: A rare look at gasoline innovations
Cold Front rolls through Monday afternoon-evening
Lost teenager has cell phone GPS to thank for his safe return
Kylie Jenner and Bun B seen at 'Space Village' grand opening
Jose Altuve's wife expecting baby girl
Paralyzed woman saved by firefighters in north Harris County
Ice Land at Moody Gardens days away from opening
Show More
Veteran's family learns of Normandy service 75 years later
Duck hunters discover body of woman near Atkinson Island
ASTROWORLD fans trampled during festival opening: HFD
Everything to know about Disney+ before Tuesday launch
Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals
More TOP STORIES News