WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for November 10, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fueling Houston and beyond: A rare look at gasoline innovations
Cold Front rolls through Monday afternoon-evening
Lost teenager has cell phone GPS to thank for his safe return
Kylie Jenner and Bun B seen at 'Space Village' grand opening
Jose Altuve's wife expecting baby girl
Paralyzed woman saved by firefighters in north Harris County
Ice Land at Moody Gardens days away from opening
Show More
Veteran's family learns of Normandy service 75 years later
Duck hunters discover body of woman near Atkinson Island
ASTROWORLD fans trampled during festival opening: HFD
Everything to know about Disney+ before Tuesday launch
Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals
More TOP STORIES News