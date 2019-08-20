Society

ABC13 Evening News for August 19, 2019

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bomb threat sparks evacuation of Houston Walmart store
51 shots fired in shooting that killed 23-year-old
Houston doctor accused of trying to meet minor for sex
Woman throws boiling grease on boyfriend during fight: deputies
Watching a tropical wave to bring scattered storms this weekend
Woman hit by 2 vehicles while fleeing from undercover officers
Mom leaves 2 children alone in 'filthy' hotel room: documents
Show More
What is causing the 'Texodus' of congressional Republicans?
Teen missing for 5 days from Houston CPS center
Police officer caught on video texting and driving in Texas
Thieves cut through walls to steal $150K in designer bags
278 underage drivers charged with DWI in Harris County this year
More TOP STORIES News