Society

ABC13 Evening News for April 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
Coronavirus: Houston death toll and the number of infected rises
Cool and wet this evening
Coronavirus testing center in Baytown closed due to rain
UH professor hopes to make face masks prevent COVID-19 better
Corona beer suspends production during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Astros Justin Verlander donating salary to help combat COVID-19
Rep. Al Green, Chinese media CEO distribute 10,000 masks
You may have to wait in line to enter grocery stores
Pet fostering takes off as coronavirus keeps Americans home
How often should you disinfect your house while at home?
More TOP STORIES News