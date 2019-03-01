A lottery glitch made some winning tickets worth more

ILLINOIS (KTRK) -- Lottery players in Illinois received a huge payday after newly installed lottery machines came with a glitch.Customers were allowed to win more than they should have due to the glitch.Store owners had to pass out cash for many people's prizes, but now they're wondering if the lottery will cover the cost."I assume that they're going to, in good faith, they are going to pay that back," a store owner said.The Illinois State Lottery says the glitch has been fixed, and stores can file for reimbursement and should get it soon.