SOCIETY

99-year-old beautician still styling hair, plans to retire on 100th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

99-year-old woman still does hair, plans to retire this year after her 100th birthday.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee --
At age 99, beautician Callie Terrell said she still works because she loves her job.

"I work because this is what I've enjoyed doing all my life. From a little girl I always loved messing with my sisters' hair. They had beautiful hair. And I always enjoyed doing this," said Mrs. Terrell.

She only works to keep busy and to satisfy a few longtime customers, like her daughter Inez.

According to the state of Tennessee, Mrs. Terrell was first issued her cosmetology license on Jan. 30, 1945.

Mrs. Terrell looks forward to her 100th birthday on Nov. 26 to retire.

Work is part of her secret to longevity. She once had her own thriving salon, but now she rents a space in a local shop.

"I'm not used to just being up in the house. You see I worked so long, I've just been around people and doing something exciting," she said. "Most old people, they're so dry and droll. I can't deal with that. I gotta live and do the things that make me happy."

Don't expect to find her sitting around the house doing nothing once she retires.

"I just be waiting on somebody to call and say, 'Callie, you busy?'" she said. "They say we're doing so and so, so I jump in the car and go. I just want to do something."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybeauty & lifestyleelderly womanhairbeautyretirementu.s. & worldCNNTennessee
SOCIETY
Blackface Snapchat videos prompt school investigation
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
Astros players to girl scolded at game: 'Keep cheering'
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Read Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
Alyssa Milano attends Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Houston Dynamo go bald and bold for a great cause
2nd Texas inmate set for execution this week wants it halted
EXCLUSIVE: Teen accused of killing parents says 'I'm innocent'
Crews discover body believed to be missing 6-year-old
Show More
Astros players to girl scolded at game: 'Keep cheering'
Woman wrongly accused of scolding girl at Astros game
Owner of decked out Astros car wants to surprise young fan
Drake, Taylor Swift and more coming to Houston this weekend
'These women cannot be lying': Avenatti on Kavanaugh accusers
More News