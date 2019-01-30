SOCIETY

8-year-old aspiring actress gains thousands of fans online

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You might want to remember this name: Ani'yah Cotton.

The eight-year-old aspiring actress already has her own show and her own fans.

"When I grow up, I want to be the biggest talk show host in history," she explained.

She started the "Ani'yah Cotton Show" two years ago, when she was just six.

Now, she has nearly 10,000 YouTube views and 1,300 Instagram followers.

"It's going to be harder for me when I'm older, but right now they know I am a kid so they don't want to give me too much all at one time," she said. "I just want to get so many likes because you know you can get paid like that."

Ani'yah has met and interviewed all kinds of people, like performers showing off unique skills and families struggling with addiction and poverty.

She's also a third grader at Ernest McGowen Elementary.

So, Ani'yah has learned how to keep up her energy.

"We get some water, juice, doughnuts, anything like that to make us feel hype," she laughed. "I had some doughnuts, so now I feel hype!"

