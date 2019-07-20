7-Eleven pledges $7,100 college fund to baby born on 7-11 at 7:11 pm

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KTRK) -- A woman who gave birth on July 11 at 7:11 p.m., to a baby girl who weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces, got a nice gift from 7-Eleven.
Not only did the company representative send Rachel Langford a cute onesie for baby J'Aime, the convenience store also pledged $7,100 towards a college fund for the girl.
Langford called the college fund "a real blessing."
